Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 more injured in 'military vehicle accident' on base, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg officials said a soldier was killed and four more were injured in a military vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

Officials said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Butner Road.

"This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg," said Col. Joe Buccino, Fort Bragg spokesman. "It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the Family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured Soldiers. Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It's a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we're focusing our attention on the troops and Families."

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation and Butner Road near Wilson Park is closed to through traffic.

