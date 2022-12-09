Fort Bragg soldier hit and killed in intersection

Around 10 a.m. the soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Street when they were hit by a vehicle.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A solider was hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday morning while walking in an intersection.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our own in the recent accident that occurred this morning on Fort Bragg," said Lt. Col. David Olson, Spokesman, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

The identity of the soldier will not be released until family has been notified.