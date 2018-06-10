MILITARY

Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Pfc. Justin Kriska, 24, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was found dead in his barracks room Friday.

Fort Bragg officials do not suspect foul play and the incident is under investigation.

Pfc. Kriska was a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 1-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He joined the Army in May 2017 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in April 2018.

"PFC Kriska's time with us was short but he will always remain in our hearts and thoughts as we move forward to accomplish the mission and live in honor of him," said Col. Jeffrey Munn, commander 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.
