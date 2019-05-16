Fort Bragg soldier killed in training incident in Louisiana

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hess

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was killed during a training incident Wednesday at Fort Polk, Louisiana.Staff Sgt. Jacob A. Hess, 34, of Belton, Missouri, died of injuries sustained during training at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Twelve others were injured during the incident.Hess was assigned to 97th Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), in Fort Bragg."On behalf of the soldiers and families of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to Staff Sgt. Hess' Family," said Col. Charles R. Burnett, commander of the 95th CA Bde. "Jacob's character and professionalism display his dedication and service to the brigade and its mission."Jacob was a talented noncommissioned officer and dedicated member of the brigade," Burnett added. "He will be greatly missed by those who had the great fortune and opportunity to know him."Hess was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, on May 20, 1984. He graduated from Grandview Senior High School in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2004.He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007-2008, and again from 2009-2010.His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (fourth award), Army Achievement Medal (sixth award), Meritorious Unit Citation, Navy Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal (fourth award), National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star (second award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (third award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (third award), Parachutist Badge, and Italian Airborne Wings.He was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.The injured soldiers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and are assigned to 95th CA Bde., 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and 72nd Military Police Company, Nevada Army National Guard, in Las Vegas.The incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, headquartered at Fort Rucker, Alabama.