Fort Bragg Christmas tree lighting, decorating set to happen Monday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sign of the holidays will really come into its own Monday.That's when the Christmas tree at Fort Bragg is scheduled to be decorated with ornaments and lights.The lights and ornaments will represent specific units stationed at Fort Bragg.The 20 foot Fraser fir was set up Nov. 18. The tree came from Mistletoe Meadows Christmas Tree Farm in AsheboroThe tree lighting event is an annual traditions on base, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced officials to change up the ceremony. This year's event will be virtual as will the announcement of Fort Bragg's family of the year.