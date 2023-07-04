Big show planned for first July 4th celebration as Fort Liberty

Sheryl Crow is headlining Fort Liberty's first Independence Day celebration since the renaming of the Army post.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty's Independence Day celebration is coming back in full force.

For years, the celebration at then-Fort Bragg has been a major attraction in the Sandhills.

Sheryl Crow is headlining; Gavin DeGraw, the 82nd All-American Rock Band and other local acts will also perform.

This is the Army post's first Fourth of July celebration since it was redesignated last month.

"What better way to celebrate all of the soldiers past, present, and the future who live and reside around the Sandhills area to come together as a local community and celebrate our Independence Day and our liberty, and what we've fought over the years," Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour said.

Organizers said the event is free and open to the public.