Sunset Liberty March at soon-to-be Fort Liberty will honor veterans

Fort Bragg's big transition to becoming Fort Liberty is just days away. Tuesday, leaders at the installation gave a preview of its new Sunset Liberty March, a long promenade-style walkway that it is launching to help usher in this new chapter at the installation.

Every day at sunset officials say people will have an opportunity to walk along the path while being guided by a designated veteran called a "liberty marcher." The path is meant to recognize the veterans of the past, present and future for their hard work and sacrifice. Leaders at the installation say they hope a daily ritual that will soon happen at the walkway will unite and inspire the community. The path is also commemorating the history of the area with posted signs shared information about the region.

"This walkway tells the story of ultimately Fort Liberty. It starts at Camp Bragg and it goes all the way through. It ties everything together. What this culture and what everyone does on this base--that's what this is about," said LT. Gen. Chris Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps.

Donahue is leading the first march at sunset on Thursday as the installation starts its opening ceremony for the transition. Donahue says the path, located at Honeycutt and Liberty Trail, will be open 24/7, and encourages people to come and walk there anytime.

Veterans who were present for the preview expressed support for the new walkway.

"I think it's awesome. Seeing as we know that this is the way that we have to go and we're going to go, we should all get behind it and support it," said Grilley Mitchell, the president of the Cumberland County Veterans Council.

"I think this will be a great opportunity to help educate everybody on what's gone on here because this truly is the base of bases in the United States Military," said Commander Jim Morris, the VFW Post 10630.

Officials say the promenade that is currently in place is temporary. The path running parallel to path that is currently paved is expected to have more permanent construction once the installation is allocated funding for the project.

The Fort Liberty redesignation ceremony will take place on Friday.

