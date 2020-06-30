Community & Events

Tickets start at $150 for Durham Bulls' July 4 movie screening

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As fireworks shows are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Durham Bulls are offering fans a socially distant way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

On July 4, the Durham Bulls will present an evening screening of Captain America: The First Avenger on the Blue Monster video board. But to keep moviegoers safe, each group will be seated in an individual 25' by 10' "pod" on the outfield.

The movie starts at 8 p.m., but the park opens at 6:30. Tickets are $150 per five-person pod and $300 for a 10-person pod. Tickets are availalble online here.

All "pods" will have popcorn, but some ballpark concession stands will be open for ice cream, alcohol, soda and water as well.

No chairs or outside food are allowed, but blankets are encouraged.

