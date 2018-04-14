Fourth suspect arrested in Sanford car wash murder

From left, Latavious Kwame McIver, Shakur Antonio Sellers, Jontrell Orlando Wilson

Sanford Police said Saturday that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at Harbour's Car Wash.Robert Fox Jr., 17, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Saturday.On Friday, police announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that police described as drug-related:Jontrell Orlando Wilson, 23, of the 3600 block of Renee Drive in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.Shakur Antonio Sellers, 24, of the 2600 block of Mt. Pisgah Church Road in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.Latavious Kwame McIver, 28, of the 500 block of Pineland Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.All four suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.They are all scheduled to appear in court Monday.The victim was identified as Dirk Anthony Lequia, 30, of Palmetto, Florida.