Wake County kicks off Summer Food distribution program

The program provides meals for kids 0-18 at no cost.

The program provides meals for kids 0-18 at no cost.

The program provides meals for kids 0-18 at no cost.

The program provides meals for kids 0-18 at no cost.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Wake County Summer Food Service Program is hosting a kick-off event to support new and existing sponsors and sites.

The event is being held at Wake County Commons in Raleigh.

"We're calling on current and future Summer Food distribution partners to come together to prepare for another successful season," said Shinica Thomas, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

The event is open to all current and future sponsors, sites and volunteers, as well as those interested in learning more about the program.

The purpose of the event is to experience a mock Summer Food site, collect essential information, gather resources, and express any questions or concerns they may have.

Summer Food is funded by the federal government and is a meal program available to children ages 0-18 at no cost.

In 2023, 20 open-enrollment Summer Food sites around the county were supported and assisted by Wake County Cooperative Extension, serving more than 170,000 meals.