No school Friday for Fuquay-Varina Middle School students due to shooting

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- School is closed Friday for Fuquay-Varina Middle School after a student fired a gun in a class on Thursday.

Police say a 12-year-old student is now in secure custody and were served with a juvenile petition after yesterday's shooting.

Wake County deputies also charged Seth Lanterman-Schneider for violating a general statute that covers storage of firearms to protect minors, that is a class 1 misdemeanor.

Yesterday's gunshot prompted a code red lockdown for students and staff and an early dismissal. Now some parents are wondering what happens next.

"I don't know how you get your child as tall as she is at 13 to feel like, it's okay, you're going to be all right. How do you make them feel protected?" one mother said.

There has also been a question about the use of metal detectors. The district underwent a safety assessment of every school from an independent security council.

The audit did not recommend the use of metal detectors.