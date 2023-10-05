Couple in Fuquay-Varina 'in awe' after winning $200,000 scratch-off prize

A Harnett County couple is $200,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket Monday.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County couple is $200,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket Monday.

Linda Benefiel of Fuquay-Varina said she was overwhelmed and will never forget the feeling of winning.

"It was surreal and just overwhelming," Benefiel said. "We're still in awe."

She said she got home from work Monday night and found a Lightning 7's scratch-off waiting for her after a long, stressful day.

"My honey bought it for me," Benefiel said. "He said for some reason that one stood out to him."

Benefiel said her partner bought the $5 ticket at the Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North. Once she began scratching and saw her prize, she said she yelled for him to come and look.

"He got so excited and said, 'We won $200?'" she recalled. "I told him, 'No, we won $200,000. Next thing I know we were both crying."

After state and federal taxes Benefiel took home $145,501. She said the money will go toward paying off their mortgage.