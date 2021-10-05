Fuquay-Varina police look for suspect who shot up home, injuring man inside

Family members say the man who was shot inside will survive but they want to know why he was shot in the first place.
"Nervous, scared," said Brenda McNeill, the aunt of the victim.
McNeill said that is all she can feel when she looks at her nephew's home, covered in bullet holes.
"Feel like I'm about to cry but I know that he is alright, and God got him," she said.
Police said just after 12 a.m., someone in a black pick-up truck shot several bullets into the home on Longfellow Street.
Inside, a man was shot in his neck and leg.
A Ring camera outside captured part of the suspect.
"You can get them on camera, that's the important thing. Anything going on around your house, the camera is gonna pick it up, and that's a good thing about people having cameras," McNeill said.
She hopes the picture will lead to an arrest.
"I want to catch him too," she said. "This is my family and I helped raise him and I love my nephews. Of course I'm angry."
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect. If you have information about this incident contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.