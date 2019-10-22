Fuquay-Varina student charged after knife, marijuana and cash found in car

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old Fuquay-Varina High School student is facing charges after marijuana, a knife and more than $800 were found in his car on school property.

Christopher James Caceres is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon.

Fuquay-Varina police say marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 14 THC cartridges, a knife and $883 were found in Caceres's 2010 Mercedes Benz.

He was taken to the Wake County Detention Facility.
