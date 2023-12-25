One person burned in gas main fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Fire Department (FFD) is investigating a gas main fire that injured one person late Sunday night.

According to the fire department, fire and hazmat crews were dispatched to a fire at Old Wilmington Highway and E. Russell Street around 11:30 p.m. where they saw a large fire around a 6-inch gas line. Crews from Piedmont Natural Gas, NCDOT, and other utility companies were requested to come to the scene.

One person has been taken to the hospital to be treated for burns, FFD said in a news release. No other information was provided about the individual.

East Russell Street is closed between Old Wilmington Highway and Alexander Street. The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

