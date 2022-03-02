Businesses 'barely making it' with rising gas, food prices

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gas prices continue climbing, reaching $3.89 for a gallon of regular at some gas stations in central North Carolina.
Some people are pumping the brakes on extensive travel based on the pain at the pump.
"It's ridiculous," said Fayetteville resident Jacqueline Budil. "What about the middle class and underclass?"
Budil expressed how hard it's been for some dealing with the rise.
"People they're struggling to make rent because rent went up also," she said. "Now gas prices. For the price you pay to fill your tank up, that's a bill. That could be your water bill (or) half of your electric bill."
Small businesses are being affected, too, as the economy struggles under President Joe Biden, who tried to paint an optimistic picture at his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
The owner of Elizabeth's Pizza in Fayetteville said his place is relying solely on take-out orders and deliveries.
The restaurant shut down its dining room in October because there weren't enough staff members to serve customers.
Food delivery apps have been keeping the business afloat, but the owner does have to give up a percentage of sales.
Owen's Florist sends out 20-30 arrangements a day and uses three full-time drivers.
The owners said they are being more strategic.
"We're just using our system to route everything the best way as possible so we're not running to the same area of town several times a day," said Owen's Florist co-owner Barbara Coleman.
For now, they've been able to hold off on increasing prices.
"If that day comes or something like that, then we'll make sure that we'll take care of our drivers and our workers, but we most of all want to take care of our customers," said Owen's Florist co-owner Christina Flaherty.
