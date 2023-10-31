Gas station shooting injures 1 in Harnett County

A man was shot multiple times at the Short Stop gas station on North McKinley Street in Coats on Monday evening.

COATS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting at a Harnett County gas station sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

It happened Monday around 6 p.m. at the Short Stop gas station on North McKinley Street in Coats.

"I saw the car come into the parking lot," witness Amberly Wilson told ABC11. "The victim (was there) with the suspect standing over him...he then shot him two more times."

Officers arrived at the gas station to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter ran into a nearby grocery store, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect was located and taken into custody without any further problems.

Investigators have not identified either of the people involved. The shooting remains under investigation.