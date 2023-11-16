From corporate success to a life of purpose

George Lindahl rose to the top of the business world, then realized the real joy in life is helping others.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- George Lindahl realized his life priorities were wrong. "My priorities were success, success, success."

A Geophysicist, George had worked his way up through the business world.

At age 50, he was a Fortune 500 CEO and Chairman, but George knew something was missing. "I got to the top and said, wait a minute, there is nowhere else to go."

It was a life-changing event for Lindahl, "I heard a sermon that said there is only one way to get to heaven, I went on a mission trip to Mexico and then read a book called Halftime. It says it's not about success, it's about significance."

Lindahl would leave the business world behind for a second life of giving back. George's heart belongs to the five L's: the least, the last, the lost, the lonely, and the looked over. "You need to make a difference for somebody or some organization, giving back that's the real joy in life."

Lindahl helped start "Angel Reach," a non-profit charity that helps aged-out Foster children through education, housing, and teaching life skills. His number one passion is his four annual trips to Honduras.

For the last 20 years, George has helped build houses and churches for the people of Honduras. Trips George looks forward to every year. "The houses, they are 350 square feet, one room with two windows and a cement floor that we build in 18 hours. The Honduran people are great, they just need a little help."

George spent his 77 birthday helping in Honduras. He says he wants to spend 78,79, 80, and maybe his 90th birthday there is possible. For a man who spent years working and accumulating wealth, giving back is worth much, much more.