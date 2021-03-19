ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount's Interim Police Chief George Robinson voluntarily resigned from his position on Thursday citing unforeseen circumstances.
Robinson served as police chief from March 2019 until his retirement on Dec. 1, 2020. He then returned from retirement to take the helm as police chief on Jan. 18 as the search for a permanent chief "took longer than expected."
Shortly before Robinson resigned from his position, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced that five officers had 'disciplinary actions' taken against them after social media videos -- dating from as far back as February 2020 to early March of this year -- surfaced were deemed "unacceptable" by the department.
Officials said the videos defied the City of Rocky Mount's social media policy.
In Robinson's place, Rocky Mount city manager Rochelle Small-Toney appointed Charles Williams as Interim Police Chief.
This will be Williams' second stint serving as police chief. He served from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 17. This is also his 26th year with the Rocky Mount Police Department, Williams was promoted to Captain in October.
"I am thankful for Chief Robinson's service to our organization," Small-Toney wrote in a statement. "I'm confident in Charles Williams' abilities to guide the department until the end of our search for the city of Rocky Mount's next police chief."
Rocky Mount's interim police chief resigns; new interim chief appointed
POLICE CHIEF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News