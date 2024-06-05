Town of Kenly disputes EEOC charges after former town manager files federal complaint

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Kenly confirmed with ABC11 that former Town Manager Justine Jones filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Town said it does not agree with the findings.

"The Town disputes the finding from EEOC and denies that Ms. Jones was discriminated or retaliated against in any way. The Town had legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for terminating Ms. Jones' employment. Since this is a personnel matter, the Town is restricted by law from commenting further," Interim Town Manager Tony Sears said in a statement.

Jones was hired as Kenly's town manager in June 2022. At the time, the town announced that she was the unanimous choice among 29 other candidates, but just three months into the job, she was fired.

Jones, who is Black, made national headlines after the all-White Kenly police force and two other town employees resigned and cited a hostile work environment of Jones' doing. She had been at the center of an independent investigation

ABC11 was there as Kenly officers handed in their badges, uniforms and holsters.

In 2023, the Town hired James Ayers as its new police chief. It has also hired a new police force.

"Since hiring James Ayers as police chief, the Kenly Police Department is operating very well, and maintains a diverse staff of six full-time officers serving the town, consisting of three Black males, one Hispanic male, one White female and one Black female," Sears said in a statement.

ABC11 spoke with Jones by phone Wednesday afternoon, and she stated that she hasn't made any comments in two years because her goal is not to hurt the community or town by making disparaging remarks. She said she hadn't said anything because she wanted to preserve the integrity of everything that was happening.

ABC11 reached out to Jones' attorney Danielle Wilson for comment and asked whether a lawsuit against the Town of Kenly was being considered and was told a statement could not be made at this time.