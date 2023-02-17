New Kenly Police Chief named months after police force resigns

The Town of Kenly introduced its new police chief.

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Kenly introduced its new police chief.

The town made the announcement Thursday introducing James Ayers as the new chief on its Facebook page.

Ayers has been serving in law enforcement since 1993. He served as deputy sheriff in Greene County, police chief in Enfield and has also worked with the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigation Division.

Ayers' hiring comes after the entire Kenly police force resigned in July citing hostile work conditions under former Town Manager Justine Jones.

In August, the town council voted to terminate Jones' contract.