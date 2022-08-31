Kenly Town Council votes to terminate contract with county manager at center of investigation

An independent investigation launched after Kenly's entire police force quit has stretched on, and frustrated residents say they "need a police department."

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kenly's town manager is out of a job.

In a special session Tuesday evening, the town council voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Town Manager Justine Jones.

Jones had been at the center of an independent investigation after the town's entire police force resigned on Aug. 2 citing a hostile working environment. The former police chief, Josh Gibson, said it was Jones who made work conditions unbearable.

An outside agency has been investigating the claim made against Jones. The investigation was supposed to wrap up at the end of the week that began Aug. 8.

Kenly Mayor Tooie Hales said Jones will work through the end of the week.

Hales said earlier this month that they're working to find a police chief and will build the department from there. There's a committee to help with the search.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has supplied deputies to patrol the town.

