Wilson Police Department names Major Benny Boykin as new Police Chief

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wilson Police Department announced a long-standing member of its department as the new Police Chief on Thursday.

27-year veteran Major Benny Boykin was named Police Chief after former Chief Scott Biddle retired earlier this month, the department said.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the men and women of the Wilson Police Department," said Boykin. "I look forward to continuing our Community-Oriented method of policing and look forward to strengthening relationships while continuing to build trust within the community. It is an honor to be selected as chief of this great department."

Boykin is a Wilson native and is currently a Major with the department, a rank he has held since 2021. He joined the Wilson Police Department in 1997 as a patrol officer and has held multiple other positions since including K-9 handler, patrol sergeant, strategic traffic enforcement patrol supervisor, and Southwest district commander (captain) before he became a Major.

Boykin also served four years in the United States Army prior to joining the department.

"It is imperative that we retain and build upon the culture of the department, and there's no better way to do so than to promote a man who helped instill the very values that we wish to promote and protect. Our community has benefited greatly from Benny Boykin's decades of service, and I am honored to promote him to the position of Chief of Police," said City Manager Grant Goings.

The department said Boykin will step into his new role effective immediately.