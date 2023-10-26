Accused murderer, 2 other prisoners still wanted after jailbreak in Georgia; 1 back in custody

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Atlanta office has issued an alert across several states including North Carolina, after four prisoners escaped from a Georgia jail.
Although their whereabouts are unknown, they said the escapees could be in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia. The agency said the prisoners, one of whom is charged with murder, escaped from the Bibb County Jail in Macon, Ga. on Monday.
According to a news release, the prisoners are:
- Joey Fournier, 52 charged with murder
- Johnifer Barnwell, 37, convicted of federal drug trafficking
- Chavis Stokes, 29, facing drug charges-BACK IN CUSTODY
- Marc K. Anderson, 25, charged with aggravated assault
Update: ABC11 has learned from WSB, an ABC Affiliate in Atlanta, that Chavis Stokes is back in custody. The station reports that the US Attorney General's Office confirms Stokes was arrested in the town of Montezuma, which is more than 50 miles from Macon.
Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and the FBI are offering a combined reward of $73,000.
The bureau said FBI Agents have been working with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the U. S. Marshals Service to track down the missing inmates.
Stay in the know! Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News and Weather
The release didn't contain information on how the prisoners escaped and if they could be together.
Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of these escapees should call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
