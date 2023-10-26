4 separate crime scenes with 8 victims in Sampson County: 'Resources are strained'

It's been a violent Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Sampson County.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over a 12-hour stretch in Sampson County, authorities say seven people were killed and another was injured in four different crime scenes.

"This is definitely an unusual day for our county, a sad day for our county, but our people will persevere and we'll get through," Capt. Eric Pope with the Sampson County Sheriff's Office said.

Shooting Victim Found at Church

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday a man showed up at Pleasant Grove Church on Casper Road. That man had been shot.

The sheriff's office said Justice Elliot was involved in an altercation with two people and one of those pulled out a gun and shot Elliot in the buttocks. That's when he went to the church.

His injury was not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are still following up on the identities of the other people involved. This case is not believed to be connected to the other shootings in the county.

Body Found in Mobile Home

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies launched a homicide investigation after finding a body at a home on Leaf Lane near the intersection with Ozzie Road.

The man's body was found inside the bedroom of a mobile home. They said it looked like he had been stabbed.

The mobile home where the body was found is known to be used by seasonal agriculture workers.

Deputies identified the victim as 33-year-old Gerardo Bautista of Mexico. He was in the country on a work visa.

No suspect or person of interest has been named in the investigation.

Around 1 a.m. Clinton police officers shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance investigation.

Police said they responded to a call for help at a home on Dogwood Circle. When they arrived, a woman told them a man had hit her in the face and head. She told them he had a gun and remained in the home.

Officers found the man while searching through a closet. They said he pointed a gun at them, so they opened fire.

The man's identity has not been released. All officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the case.

The bodies of four men and one woman were found inside a home on Garland Highway in Clinton around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims ranged in age from 33 to 73 years old. Their identities were released Friday, but investigators have not said how the victims were connected.