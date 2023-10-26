Man shot and killed by Clinton police officers during domestic disturbance call

A man was shot and killed by a Clinton police officer overnight during a domestic abuse call.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed by a Clinton police officer overnight during a domestic abuse call.

At 12:59 a.m., police responded to Dogwood Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived they spoke with a woman who said she was hit in the face and head by a man with a gun.

While searching the home, officers found the suspect hiding in a closet who pointed the gun at officers. Those officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

His identity is being withheld at this time and there were no injuries to the officers.

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

If anyone has information they should contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information by texting 847411 and beginning their message with tipcpd.