The Gifted Arts hosts weekend fashion show in Raleigh with students on catwalk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Gifted Arts, a nonprofit based in Raleigh, is gearing up for a fashion show fundraiser that will help students in the Triangle.

The Gifted Arts uses arts to transform and teach students to prepare for school and life.

The nonprofit is geared toward uplifting kids aged 7-18. According to the group's website, The Gifted Arts strongly believes in the power of intention--that with racial and social justice and liberated black and brown communities, youth will magnify their personal power.

Programs run all year for students in public and charter schools. Jeremiah Kasongo is a graduate of the program and says it helped build his confidence and change the course of his life.

"Before I joined, I was very conservative, you know, I wasn't really sure about myself or like what the future would have held," Kasongo explained. "I wasn't necessarily a bad kid; I just didn't have a sense of direction, and to get that, I was really helped to bring out things within me that I didn't know that I had--kind of that were dormant inside of me."

Five Triangle designers created the outfits the students will wear on the catwalk for the fashion show on April 22nd at Raleigh's Union Station at 6 p.m.

The goal is inspiration through dance, fashion, music, and a powerful message. Click here for ticket information.