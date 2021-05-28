woman killed

Body found in Goldsboro confirmed to be that of 38-year-old woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body found near a Goldsboro home last week has been identified as a 38-year-old woman.

The NC Crime Laboratory confirmed Heather Diane Stewart, 38, of Goldsboro, nearly a week after the body was found.

Last Friday, authorities charged Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange with murder in connection with the case.

Just after midnight, authorities arrested Tamarcus Shaquan Ellis in Baltimore County, Maryland, with a murder charge

On the morning of Monday, May 24, Goldsboro officers were called to the 300 block of Bright Street for a report of a deceased person. The officers found the body next to a residence and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit initiated an investigation.

Police said Langston came to the police department Friday after his vehicle was seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day. He was subsequently charged in the Bright Street case.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is continuing and charges against additional suspects are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countyncarrestmurderhomicide investigationwoman killedbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Lynn Keel: Man accused of killing wife in Nash County takes plea deal
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
Clayton neighbors mourn victim, relieved granddaughter in custody
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News