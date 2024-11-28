Father of woman killed in Durham shares family's pain ahead Thanksgiving: 'Hurting so deep'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Lee family isn't busy with their normal holiday preparations this year.

"This is going to be a holiday that we're not going to be able to enjoy one another because of the pain we feel right now," David Lee told ABC11 from his car in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee's daughter, 29-year-old Davicia Annie Jean Lee, was shot and killed outside a Cook Out in Durham last month after an argument ended in gunshots. Court documents say Davicia was trying to disengage from an argument and walk away when two men shot her.

She grew up with her family in Miami and transferred to North Carolina for work.

Lee remembers his daughter as the life of the party, always joking and laughing. He said she loved shoes, shopping, and above all - being with family.

He said he will miss her smile the most.

Three people are in custody in connection with Lee's murder as of last week. Two people are charged with first-degree murder - an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old. The third is charged with a misdemeanor related to the shooting.

When asked what justice looks like for his family, he said he gives those who are believed to be responsible to God.

"They're just kids, I give them to God, they're kids!" Lee said. "It's senseless. I don't understand this gun violence."

As Lee's pain deepens for his family, he isn't holding on to hate but rather hopes that his story will be a wake-up call.

"I just wish the young men just understand what they're getting themselves into with these guns. These guns are hurting young people, it's damaging our future," Lee said.

