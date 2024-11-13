Durham city leaders to address community on recent shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham city leaders will address the community later today on multiple issues including a string of shootings over the past 5 days.

The latest happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood by Holloway Street and Brye Street where police say one man was found dead.

The shooting comes as Durham Police investigate another homicide in the same neighborhood where a man was killed on Saturday.

Investigators are also looking into two separate shootings in an area north of downtown near the Oaks at Northgate apartment complex, where in less than 48 hours, three people were shot.

Today's meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

