2 deaths, 5 shootings involving at least 8 people in Durham have some feeling fearful

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gun violence is leaving some Bull City residents reeling after at least eight people were involved in a string of five shootings.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday morning in the neighborhood by Holloway Street and Brye Street where police say one man was found dead.

"Two people die in one week," Jesus Romero said. "So that's getting worse."

The shooting comes as Durham Police is investigating a homicide that happened in the same neighborhood on Saturday when one man was shot and killed.

After living in the neighborhood for several years, safety is a growing concern for Romero who lives just a few hundred feet away from where the violence happened recently.

"My sister-in-law wants to move," Romero said. "Every time when I go to my room, we let the dogs out and then they let us know. That's the only way we can feel safe."

Meanwhile, Durham Police are investigating two separate shootings in an area north of downtown near the Oaks at Northgate apartment complex, where in less than 48 hours, three people were shot.

Durham Police said one man was injured in the 2300 block of Lednum Street on Sunday, then on Tuesday, two men were injured overnight in the same area, and one of them died.

"Sometimes I feel scared," Jamaal Scarlett said. "I feel scared when I walk out the front door."

As of Tuesday evening, both shooting incidents on Lednum Street are still being investigated and Durham Police are unable to confirm if the two shootings are related.