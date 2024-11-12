Man shot dead in east Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot dead in Durham Tuesday morning.

It happened on Holloway Street and Brye Street around 9:40 a.m.

Officers upon arrival found a man who was shot. Durham police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holloway Street will be closed for several hours between Raynor Street and Guthrie Street due to the ongoing investigation.

There is no word on any suspects or the circumstances surrounding the incident. ABC11 is working to learn more.

This comes after an overnight shooting in Durham on Lednum Street and Leon Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Johnson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.