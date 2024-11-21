19-year-old shot, killed mother, girlfriend and himself, Cary shooting documents reveal

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Court documents reveal what exactly happened in the deadly shooting in Cary earlier this week.

Search warrants show 19-year-old Xavier Neil Horton shot and killed 54-year-old Erica Alsye Holton and 19-year-old Aminah Michelle Guy.

After killing both women Horton turned the gun on himself.

Cary police found the three bodies around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Smokemont Drive in the Linville Ridge neighborhood.

Aminah and Xavier had been in a relationship for about a year. The pair won scholarship money to attend North Carolina Central University.

Aminah's mother told ABC11 that she is in shock after finding out about her daughter's death.

"(I am) probably crying every 10-15 minutes or so," Angela Guy told ABC11.

Friends and fellow poets gathered Wednesday night to honor Erica Holton. They say Holton was a pillar of City Soul Open Mic.

Hoping to help her "rest in poetry," many who felt Holton's impact gathered to share memories and honor her life.

"She was easy to talk to, she was a hug, she was an answer when you didn't have one, like having a mother figure when you didn't have a mother figure," Joseph Churchwell said about Holton Wednesday night ahead of the open mic.

