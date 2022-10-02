Goldsboro teen taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition after reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Goldsboro police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane just after 3:00 p.m. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive. The teen was taken UNC Health Wayne for treatment before being taken by helicopter to a hospital in Greenville.

Goldsboro Police are currently investigating the shooting as an attempted murder

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.