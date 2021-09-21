Governor Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today

6:30 a.m.
A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company.
The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
Compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine always had slightly lower efficacy. Peak efficacy from the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was 95% and 94%, respectively, against symptomatic illness.
But two Johnson & Johnson shots, given two months apart, resulted in a similarly high effectiveness level: 94% protection against any symptomatic infection in the U.S., and 100% against severe disease.
Tuesday morning headlines
Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m. today.
During the Raleigh City Council meeting on Tuesday, city staff, along with staff from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Centennial Authority, will provide Council with an update on the status of tourism in Raleigh amid the pandemic, current and future challenges, expectations for the coming year and status of hotels.
Council is also expected to discuss the current status of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, review the city's indoor face covering proclamation, and discuss current vaccine/testing requirements for employees.
The deadline for Duke Health employees to get vaccinated is Tuesday. On Monday, a spokesperson told ABC11: "Nearly 97% of Duke University Health System employees have fulfilled the COVID vaccination requirements as of today."
The workers who have not complied with the vaccine requirement by 10 a.m. could get a final written warning, followed by administrative action, including loss of their jobs.
The Wake County School Board is meeting on Tuesday. During the work session. Paul Koh, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services and Kelly Creech, Senior Director for Health Services are expected to share information and potential strategies for COVID-19 testing and vaccination for the 2021-2022 school year.
Monday
6:40 p.m.
UNC Health spokesperson Alan Wolf said COVID vaccination statuses or granted exemptions have been confirmed for 95 percent of employees. The status of 1,400 employees is still awaiting confirmation.
"We are confident we will get the vast majority of our teammates vaccinated. We want to keep everyone employed who wants to stay with UNC Health, and are working hard to accommodate employees with medical and religious concerns. We've approved about 1,100 exemptions for medical or religious reasons," said Wolf.
Any employees who are non-compliant as of Sept. 21 will enter a probationary period. The period ends Nov. 2 and employees have until then to enter receiving a complete vaccination series.
3:15 p.m.
NCDHHS has announced four new locations offering monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.
"While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies are available for people at high risk for severe illness if you have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19," said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer. "Expanding access to this potentially lifesaving treatment can, if taken early, reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death."
The four new sites are located in Harnett, Robeson, Johnston and Wilkes counties.
- Wilkes County: The Health Foundation in North Wilkesboro. Call 336-528-1637.
- Johnston County: Smithfield Hospital Campus in Smithfield. Call 919-268-1621.
- Harnett County: Central Carolina Community College Harnett Health Sciences Center in Lillington. Call 910-893-0653.
- Robeson County: UNC-Southeastern Ambulatory Care Center in Lumberton. Referrals based on a positive COVID-19 test are required for this location.
2:55 p.m.
The Johnston County school board voted to keep its mask mandate in place during a Monday meeting.
The board voted 4-3 in favor of the mandate.
Masks remain required inside all JCPS facilities and buses for all students, staff, and guests.
1 p.m.
Wake County announced that 87% of its employees have attested that they are fully vaccinated.
Out of 4,185 employees, 3,623 have responded that they are fully vaccinated, the county said.
In August, Wake County announced a program that required staff to attest by Sept. 15 that they were fully vaccinated, or they would be required to get tested weekly for the fast-spreading virus.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the third-straight day of declining new cases since the state reported 7,905 cases Friday.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 also continued to drop, falling to 3,323. Currently, there are 887 adults in ICUs across the state with COVID-19.
However, the percentage of positive tests rose above 10% for the first time in four days--as of Saturday 10.3% of tests are positive.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,776 people have died from COVID-19. That's an increase of 161 deaths since Friday.
11:40 a.m.
The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting at 7 a.m. on Monday as it faces legal action from the state's health department over the district's COVID-19 protocols inside schools.
Just after 8:30 a.m., the School Board voted 8-1 to "continue following its legal obligations of reporting positive cases to the local health department and providing relevant information to the local health department," according to WSOC.
The School Board also agreed to require students who are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home, and the district will recognize quarantines in accordance with state law, of students and staff who are considered close contacts with a COVID-19 positive case.
The board previously passed a motion to halt all activity of contact tracing and quarantine by Union County School staff and nurses and called for the immediate return of all students who were excluded from school because of COVID-19 exposure.
11 a.m.
The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program is making changes.
Beginning Sept. 20 applicants can self-attest to the information required to process their application when documentation is not readily available. They are also eligible for up to six months of additional financial assistance and have in-person access to support from Legal Aid of North Carolina at the Wake County Courthouse.
In addition, landlords can now receive bulk payments for rent owed to them instead of monthly payments and the online portal for the program will be launching tonight.
10:40 a.m.
President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign travelers flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says they'll need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight.
Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home.
Monday Morning Headlines
Pfizer vaccines
Data shows the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11, the companies announced Monday morning.
"We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children," Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. "Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. -- underscoring the public health need for vaccination."
There were 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11 in the trial, which, while it still followed a two-dose regimen, used a lesser dose than the amount given to people ages 12 and older, for the "safety, tolerability and immunogenicity" of younger children.
Wake County Vaccine Clinics
Starting Monday, all five permanent Wake County Public Health vaccine locations in the county are adding staff, expanding hours and offering both Pfizer/Comirnaty and Moderna.
That's to prepare for the potential approval of booster shots for all Americans.
In addition, all vaccinations will require appointments beginning Monday.
"Temporarily ending walk-ins and moving to only appointments will allow slots to be reserved for those seeking first and second doses, those with weakened immune systems needing additional doses, and those seeking booster doses," Wake County Public Health said.
Wake County's Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest and Southern Regional Center in Fuquay Varina had only been administering Moderna at their vaccine clinics. Now, they are adding Pfizer.
Wake County officials say the changes will help them administer about 2,000 vaccine doses per day.
Johnston County COVID-19 protocols
The Johnston County School Board meets on Monday to take up the mask mandate debate.
Last week, hundreds of people -- including U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn -- showed up to the Johnston County School District Headquarters to rally against a mask policy.
The Johnston County school board was initially going to make a decision on whether to continue requiring face masks in schools on that day. However, the vote was delayed due to a death in the family of a chairwoman.
The vote will now be considered on Monday at 2 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper did not extend the order that was in place last year that required schools at a state level to mandate mask wearing. Now, the decision is being left up to individual school districts. However, a new law does require school boards to vote monthly on their masking policies.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends students older than 2 wear masks in school to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is now infecting children at higher rates than ever before seen.
WWE RAW returns to Raleigh
WWE RAW returns to Raleigh for the first time in a decade on Monday.
The event will be held at PNC Arena.
Masks are required upon entry. There are no vaccination or testing requirements for the event.
Booster shots
The National Institutes of Health director says a government advisory panel's decision to limit Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of severe disease is a preliminary step and predicts broader approval for most Americans "in the next few weeks."
Dr. Francis Collins told "Fox News Sunday" that the panel's recommendation Friday was correct based on a "snapshot" of available data on the effectiveness of Pfizer's two-shot regimen over time. But he said real-time data from the U.S. and Israel continue to come in showing waning efficacy among broader groups of people that will need to be addressed soon.
Collins, who also appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation," said: "I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list that they approved on Friday."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, on Sunday praised the advisory board's plan for covering a "good chunk" of Americans. But he stressed that "this is not the end of the story" based on evolving data and said the recommendations will likely be expanded in the coming weeks to months.
The Food and Drug Administration will consider the advisory group's advice and make its own decision, probably within days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also is set to weigh in this week.
COVID-19 in South Carolina
South Carolina is setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and new cases are approaching the peak levels of last winter.
Since ending South Carolina's state of emergency on June 7, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has maintained that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools, even as the state's new cases soared from 150 a day on average to more than 5,000.
Now teachers, students and parents are struggling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts back to online learning within a month of returning in person.
State health and education officials say the statewide mask ban in schools took away one of their best tools to stop the spread of COVID-19. The state hit nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in early September, a record.
"We spiked the football too early. Instead of continuing to listen to medical professionals and interpreting the data, he has been guided by Republican Governors Association talking points," Democratic state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston said.
Some lawmakers from both parties are pushing for a special session to repeal the rule and allow local governments to make decisions. The state Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit over whether the mask provision is legal.