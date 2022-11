North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to make higher education announcement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement today involving higher education in the state.

Gov. Cooper will be joined by public higher education leaders for the announcement at Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh.

The details of the announcement have not been released at this time.

Tuesday's press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m.