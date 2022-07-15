Education

UNC settles lawsuit with Nikole Hannah-Jones following lengthy, controversial battle over tenure

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC has settled a lawsuit with Nikole Hannah-Jones after a lengthy and controversial battle over her employment at the university.

The university says the agreement is an important step forward.

"The steps taken to resolve the lingering potential legal action posed by Ms. Hannah-Jones will hopefully help to close this chapter and give the University the space to focus on moving forward," said UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Chair David Boliek.

Hannah-Jones hasn't comment on the settlement reached with her alma mater. The amount of the settlement has not been revealed, but due to UNC rules we know it had to be less than $75,000.

The Pulitzer-prize winning journalist announced July of last year she was declining UNC's tenure offer and instead going HBCU Howard University to found a journalism center. That decision came after an unprecedented tenure struggle with the UNC Board of Trustees

Hannah-Jones called her decision to go teach at an HBCU, "one of the greatest moments of my career."

"I think she would have made a great addition to the school, but i do understand why she left given the circumstances," UNC journalism student Isabella Mudannayake said,

The University's settlement comes with a commitment.

It is agreeing to accelerate its investment in Carolina Next, which strives to embrace evolving diversity on campus, according its website.
