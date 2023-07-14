Woman arrested, charged in $7,000 GoFundMe fraud in Alamance County

GRAHAM. N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested and charged for what authorities called a GoFundMe scam.

On Thursday, Graham Police said they received tips on May 3 that Brandi Michelle Baxter started a GoFundMe fundraiser as a way to raise money for her father's surgery. Police said an investigation found that Baxter collected more than $7,000 and kept the money to herself.

Baxter, 43, was charged Wednesday in Orange County with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

She is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.