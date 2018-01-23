Graham Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Surveillance video of the Graham bank robbery suspect. (Graham Police Department)

GRAHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Graham Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police in the Alamance County town said the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the American National Bank at 842 S. Main St.

Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen traveling south on foot.

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with facial hair. He was wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket, sunglasses, and a dark toboggan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. Callers may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberybank robberyalamance county newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News