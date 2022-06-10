Sports

Duke basketball star Grant Hill talks about his autobiography

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Duke basketball star Grant Hill has written a memoir to share some of his life lessons.

The book is titled, Game: An Autobiography, and it was released June 7.

Hill recently came back to campus, not at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where his jersey hangs in the rafters, but at Page Auditorium.

"It feels great. Always fun to be back here on campus at Duke and it's like coming home," Hill told ABC11.

He was joined, not on a court, but on stage with Duke's new head basketball coach Jon Scheyer, who was the moderator before an audience of a near packed auditorium.

Hill was on a tour promoting his new book. It chronicles Hill's career at Duke, winning back-to-back national titles, Olympic gold, and becoming a seven-time NBA All-Star.

Hill was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Going into the Hall of Fame a few years ago, I think that really sparked the idea of sharing and writing a book," Hill said. "When you have an achievement like that, I think naturally you reflect and look back and there's a greater appreciation for what you've done."

