Granville County sheriff suspended after being indicted in plot to kill deputy over 'racially offensive' recording

By
GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins has been suspended a week after being indicted.

Wilkins was indicted after a 10-month investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. After being indicted, he was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Monday, Granville County Manager's Office confirmed Willkins had been suspended. He will remain suspended while his case works through the justice system.

Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd will cover the duties of sheriff until the Granville County Board of Commissioners can temporarily fill the position.

Investigators said they have a recording of the sheriff talking about the possible murder of a former deputy from 2014.
