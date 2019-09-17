Granville County sheriff Brindell Wilkins indicted for obstruction of justice

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grand jury indicted Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins on two counts of obstruction of justice.

The charges come after a 10-month investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Documents from investigators say Wilkins heard a phone call containing a specific threat to kill a former deputy. Wilkins never warned the deputy or took any actions after hearing the threat.

Wilkins was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
