Granville County sheriff Brindell Wilkins indicted for obstruction of justice

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grand jury indicted Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins on two counts of obstruction of justice.The charges come after a 10-month investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.Documents from investigators say Wilkins heard a phone call containing a specific threat to kill a former deputy. Wilkins never warned the deputy or took any actions after hearing the threat.Wilkins was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.