Greenville PD hopes rhyme pays in poetic plea to catch crook

Greenville Police are waxing poetic about financial fraud but not singing the praises of a suspect wanted for suspected cloning of a person's debit card.The poem begins:The Facebook post has been shared 300 times since it was posted earlier Wednesday.Greenville Police posted surveillance images of the suspect and urged people:Police said they had National Poetry Month in mind when they penned the clever plea.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at (252) 329-4356.