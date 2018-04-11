Greenville PD hopes rhyme pays in poetic plea to catch crook

Greenville Police are looking for this suspect in a financial fraud scheme. They hope to catch him using a poetic theme. (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Greenville Police are waxing poetic about financial fraud but not singing the praises of a suspect wanted for suspected cloning of a person's debit card.

The poem begins:

Hello, sir. How do you do?
If we may have your attention for a few.
Did you really think you got away?
After all, you racked up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges the other day.
The victim still has his debit card and wallet,

Which means you likely cloned his information using a whatchamacallit.

The Facebook post has been shared 300 times since it was posted earlier Wednesday.



Greenville Police posted surveillance images of the suspect and urged people:

Maybe you have always wanted to be a detective or maybe you are just bored,
Either way, Crime Stoppers offers a reward.
So pick up the phone,
And please help us identify this clone!

Police said they had National Poetry Month in mind when they penned the clever plea.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at (252) 329-4356.
