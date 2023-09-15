North Carolina students walk out of class to protest gun violence

Some students across the state of North Carolina walked out of class at noon on Friday in an organized protest against gun violence.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some students across the state of North Carolina walked out of class at noon on Friday in an organized protest against gun violence.

The group behind the protest is called Students Demand Action.

The group cited two lockdowns in two weeks at the University of North Carolina as the tipping point that resulted in this protest.

"We should not have to be afraid of gun violence on our campuses and in our communities and whether a bullet will shatter our futures and fracture our communities," the group said in a statement about the protests.

Students Demand Action said its members are "sick and tired of inaction" from North Carolina lawmakers.

That comes days after a protest at the General Assembly calling on politicians to do something to help. Students protesting were escorted out of the General Assembly while they chanted "vote them out," at the very politicians who the students see as sitting idly by while people get shot.

