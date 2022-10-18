Study: Women who used hair straightening chemicals at higher risk for uterine cancer

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health compared women who did and did not use the products.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study has found women who used hair straightening chemicals were at higher risk for uterine cancer.

They studied the women's habits over eleven years and looked at more than 33,000 women over the span of the study.

In the end, 378 were diagnosed with uterine cancer.

At this time, there is not enough evidence to say chemical relaxers causes a person to get uterine cancer.