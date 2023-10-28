Safety, fun at top of mind entering Halloween weekend

The kickoff to the big Halloween weekend is well underway in Downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The kickoff to the big Halloween weekend is well underway in Downtown Raleigh.

Some chose a spooky event at Marbles Children's Museum. Others walked on a ghost tour in and around Moore Square.

"Everybody is tired, it's Friday," said Roberto Smolka, who came up from Fuquay-Varina with his wife and 3-year-old daughter Lucy.

His wife just came back from being deployed in Kuwait.

"We really just wanted to spend some time together, have this night out, let her get to see what Halloween is all about," Smolka said.

The area around downtown got some much-needed foot traffic after recent violence in the neighborhood.

Others went to Oakwood Avenue to take in the house at the corner that's been the biggest attraction for ten years running.

"The news is heavy but the weather is warm for Halloween and we're just trying to make the most of our time together," said Brittany Beaver, who we met at Marbles with her daughter Emma.

The rowdier side of things went to Glenwood Avenue.

Luke Johnson dressed as a Tetris piece as he and other Campbell Law School students enjoyed a night out at the Avenue in Raleigh.

"Everybody in these trying times needs a little bit of a celebration that's why I'm here," Johnson said.

Jnai Francis, who was dressed at Griz, was in line too.

"The world feels crazy right now," he said. "It's going crazy and we're just trying to make the most of it now."