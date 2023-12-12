Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amid Israel and Hamas conflict

Families across the Triangle are celebrating Hanukkah and this year's celebration brings new meaning to the holiday for many in the Jewish community.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families across the Triangle are celebrating Hanukkah and this year's celebration brings new meaning to the holiday for many in the Jewish Community. The eight-day celebration comes amid the Israel and Hamas conflict and rise in antisemitism.

New numbers from the anti-defamation league released Monday shows a nearly 400% increase in reported antisemitic incidents since October. Despite the display of hate, the Jewish community and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance held its 4th annual menorah lighting ceremony. "Coming here was a little bit, a lot of emotion," said Margarita Khosh.

Khosh who recently moved to the Triangle said she has felt a range of emotions since the start of the Israel and Hamas conflict in October. "I am blessed to not know anybody that was killed or murdered, or raped in Israel on October 7th attack. But every single family member that I have, who lives in Israel, knows somebody who was," said Khosh. "Having a conversation with those family members and hearing it in their voice, there's no way that it will not affect me," she continued.

Those conversations have not left her. Even on Monday night, as she celebrates the fifth night of Hanukkah, Khosh seeks community. "Coming here, there's hope that there is a brighter tomorrow," she continued.

Khosh is one of many who were looking for light in what has been months of darkness. The community came together to light a menorah placed outside Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts downtown. "The menorah this year reminds us more than ever, that light will always overcome," said Rabbi Zalmy Dubinsky, as he addressed the community at the menorah lighting.

Dubinsky asked the community to pray for the hostages in Gaza hoping for a Hanukkah miracle. "The 136 hostages, the youngest of whom is 10 months old. Presumably held in the dark tunnels underneath Gaza, and we pray for their well-being. We pray for their immediate release, and really for true peace," he said.

And while there is a prayer for peace, the level of hate is rising. Data from the Anti-Defamation League shows a significant rise in antisemitism. There were 2,031 reported antisemitic incidents nationwide between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7. Last year during that same time frame there were 465 instances. These incidents include physical assault, harassment, and vandalism. Khosh said she's experienced passive aggression.

"I'm not experiencing or hearing the words hate, but I'm seeing and experiencing the contentment that comes with that," continued Khosh.

Rabbi Dubinsky said the message of Hanukkah resonates deeper than ever this year. "The message to the world, is that light will overcome darkness and good will always overcome evil. And sometimes all it takes is just a little bit of light, chase a lot of darkness."

The Hanukkah celebration continues through December 15.