LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Harnett County after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday evening.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. at a residence off South River Road in Lillington.Deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was not random and is treating it as a murder-suicide.