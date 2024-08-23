Friends and family honor mother, daughter killed in Wilson County murder suicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emotional balloon release was held Thursday night in honor of Kiera Massenburg and her 6-year-old daughter Zoey Jones.

They were killed in a murder suicide earlier in the month in Wilson County in the town of Sharpsburg.

Investigators said the shooter was Zoey's own father, Daquon Jones, who then turned the gun on himself.

"This here shows that her spirit was so sweet and everybody wanted to be around her," said Shanetta Peterson, Zoey's aunt. "We just want to celebrate her instead of mourning her."

Dozens came to Moe and D's in Downtown Rocky Mount for the event, where Kiera was a regular. In addition to the balloons, we saw tributes to Kiera and Zoey all over on quilts, poster boards, buttons and t-shirts. Another shirt called for an end to domestic violence.

"She just had a very bright spirit with her," Shanetta said. "Zoey was a smart, silly little girl and you catch her dancing all the time and singing her favorite Bruno Mars song."

Two others shot at the home in Sharpsburg are recovering.

"When I tell you Kiera was so special to a lot of people, it really hurts that we have to go through this, it's sad we have to meet up for this," said Anthony Knight, a close friend of Kiera's. "I hope everybody just leaves with some type of thought in their mind that we're going to put an end to this."

ABC11 found records showing Jones was arrested for assaulting Kiera last month. He bonded out of jail hours before authorities said he committed the double murder. Documents also show Kiera put up the collateral to get Jones out.

"If you were going through something, speak up, especially ladies, if you're going through something speak up before it's too late," Knight said.