Retired Durham firefighter remembered as 'first-class guy' by former DFD coworkers

Frank DeLucia was killed in a murder-suicide by his brother, Joseph, in Long Island last weekend.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The battalion chief of the Durham Fire Department is remembering a retired firefighter killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend in New York.

Frank DeLucia won the department's medical life-saving award in 2002. He is remembered as a "first-class guy" by the first responder community.

Police in Long Island say the 71-year-old was killed Sunday by his younger brother, Joseph. He then killed his two other siblings and his niece before turning the gun on himself.

Frank's widow said the shooting did not stem from a dispute over a family will, which was previously reported. Their mother had died about a week ago.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham, according to his obituary.

The obit states that instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the memorial fund in Frank's name to assist DFD firefighters going through hard times. Professional Firefighters of Durham Local 668: 811 Ninth St Suite 120-154, Durham, NC 27705 with Frank DeLucia Memorial Fund in the memo. For those who would like to donate electronically, the fire department has a Venmo account under the username @Local668.